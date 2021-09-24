Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $398,000 in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 33,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RWT. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 13,656 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 222,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 68,262 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 367,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 43,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on RWT shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.31.

Shares of RWT opened at $12.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a current ratio of 6.63. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 1,800.00%.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

