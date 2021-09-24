Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $449,000 Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 9,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,165,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,603,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,467,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310,150 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,598,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,929,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606,496 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,920,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,085 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,810,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,210,000 after acquiring an additional 242,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $53.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.69. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.81 and a twelve month high of $56.61. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.60.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.00%.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,209,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,333 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $166,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,958 shares of company stock valued at $2,088,983 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.06.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

