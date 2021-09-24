Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 36.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vipshop by 13.6% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vipshop by 5.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vipshop by 15.0% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Vipshop by 2.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VIPS. Credit Suisse Group lowered Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Vipshop stock opened at $12.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.10. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.56. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $11.38 and a 1-year high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vipshop

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

