Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.750-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.31 billion-$8.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.35 billion.

NYSE CPB traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $42.67. The company had a trading volume of 14,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,967. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.58. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $53.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.12 and a 200-day moving average of $46.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 49.66%.

Campbell Soup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 1st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Campbell Soup from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Campbell Soup stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,005,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373,208 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of Campbell Soup worth $91,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

