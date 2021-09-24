Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $41.29

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$41.29 and traded as high as C$44.37. Canadian Natural Resources shares last traded at C$44.34, with a volume of 5,327,207 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a C$41.00 price objective on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CSFB set a C$52.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.78.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$41.69 and a 200-day moving average price of C$41.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32. The company has a market cap of C$52.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.87.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.59 billion. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.0128077 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.26, for a total value of C$25,449.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,150,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$95,167,143.84. Also, Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 9,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.77, for a total value of C$427,764.21. Insiders have sold a total of 86,513 shares of company stock worth $3,694,351 in the last 90 days.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

