Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) PT Raised to C$37.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CU. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Canadian Utilities to C$38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. CSFB increased their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$36.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$36.78.

CU stock opened at C$34.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.32. Canadian Utilities has a twelve month low of C$29.96 and a twelve month high of C$37.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$35.46 and its 200-day moving average is C$34.88. The company has a market cap of C$9.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.15.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$790.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Utilities will post 2.1715556 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

