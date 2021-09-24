Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on IMV (TSE:IMV)

Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of IMV (TSE:IMV) in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$4.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 85.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on IMV. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of IMV to C$2.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of IMV in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.75.

TSE:IMV opened at C$2.16 on Wednesday. IMV has a fifty-two week low of C$1.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$177.43 million and a P/E ratio of -3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.14, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 5.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.87.

IMV (TSE:IMV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$0.05 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that IMV will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

