Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Capitol Federal Financial is a federally chartered mid-tier holding company. Capitol Federal Savings Bank is the only operating subsidiary. The bank is a community-oriented financial institution offering a variety of financial services to meet the needs of the communities we serve. They attract retail deposits from the general public and invest those funds primarily in permanent loans secured by first mortgages on owner-occupied, one- to four-family residences. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ CFFN opened at $11.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Capitol Federal Financial has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $14.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.32.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $47.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.82 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 863.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,963 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 192.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,135 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares during the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services including checking and savings accounts, loans, and eBanking. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

