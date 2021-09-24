Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) PT Lowered to $49.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

CSII has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink set a $38.75 target price on Cardiovascular Systems and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.75.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSII opened at $33.87 on Thursday. Cardiovascular Systems has a 12-month low of $32.52 and a 12-month high of $48.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -99.61 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $70.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.00 million. Cardiovascular Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,353 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.