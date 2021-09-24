Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $62.10 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) will post $62.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $63.30 million and the lowest is $61.50 million. Cardlytics reported sales of $46.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full year sales of $257.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $252.15 million to $260.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $358.52 million, with estimates ranging from $346.20 million to $369.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cardlytics.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 15.50% and a negative net margin of 41.88%. The business had revenue of $58.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDLX shares. TheStreet cut shares of Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on Cardlytics to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

CDLX stock opened at $96.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Cardlytics has a fifty-two week low of $63.15 and a fifty-two week high of $161.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.35 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.86.

In other Cardlytics news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $156,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 234,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,372,627.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Aimee Lapic sold 3,176 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.32, for a total value of $404,368.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at $789,129.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 372,619 shares of company stock valued at $32,438,256 and sold 27,802 shares valued at $2,990,041. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 857,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,097,000 after acquiring an additional 77,265 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 30.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,931,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Cardlytics by 6.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 343,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,675,000 after purchasing an additional 20,666 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 64,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $299,000. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

