Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $182.80

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$182.80 and traded as high as C$198.76. Cargojet shares last traded at C$197.10, with a volume of 77,038 shares changing hands.

CJT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$235.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$293.00 to C$300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$254.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$194.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$182.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 89.07.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$172.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$160.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cargojet Inc. will post 6.1700002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.03%.

About Cargojet (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

