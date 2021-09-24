Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.97

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.97 and traded as low as $9.49. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $9.67, with a volume of 30,594 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Get Catabasis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market cap of $37.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.60.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts forecast that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,218,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after buying an additional 52,195 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 59,217 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $471,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 10,499 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $517,000.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS)

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, which is intended for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company was founded by Michael R. Jirousek, Jill C. Milne and Steven E.

Featured Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.