CBS (OTCMKTS:CBS.A) Stock Price Down 0.3%

CBS Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBS.A)’s share price fell 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $43.25 and last traded at $43.72. 29,353 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 179% from the average session volume of 10,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.83.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.65.

CBS Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CBS.A)

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

