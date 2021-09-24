CD Projekt’s (OTGLY) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their sell rating on shares of CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of CD Projekt in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CD Projekt from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. AlphaValue downgraded shares of CD Projekt to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, VTB Capital downgraded shares of CD Projekt from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.19.

OTCMKTS:OTGLY opened at $12.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.08. CD Projekt has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $31.56.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

