CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) and The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Critical Comparison

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) and The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get CDW alerts:

This table compares CDW and The Honest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDW 4.76% 87.83% 11.41% The Honest N/A N/A N/A

93.7% of CDW shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.6% of The Honest shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of CDW shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CDW and The Honest’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CDW $18.47 billion 1.43 $788.50 million $6.55 29.39 The Honest $300.52 million 3.44 -$14.47 million N/A N/A

CDW has higher revenue and earnings than The Honest.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CDW and The Honest, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CDW 0 0 4 0 3.00 The Honest 0 2 7 0 2.78

CDW presently has a consensus target price of $193.25, suggesting a potential upside of 0.38%. The Honest has a consensus target price of $15.44, suggesting a potential upside of 34.83%. Given The Honest’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Honest is more favorable than CDW.

Summary

CDW beats The Honest on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers. The Small Business segment also caters to the private sector businesses but with smaller number of employees. The Public segment involves government agencies, education, and healthcare institutions. The company was founded in 1984 by Michael P. Krasny and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, IL.

The Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc. manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers. The Honest Company, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.