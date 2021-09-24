Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Given New $8.50 Price Target at Citigroup

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Celestica from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Celestica from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.50.

Celestica stock opened at $9.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Celestica has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $9.96. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.43.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. Celestica had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Research analysts forecast that Celestica will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Celestica by 681,894.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,389,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389,015 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Celestica by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,584,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,230 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Celestica by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,634,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,672,000 after purchasing an additional 592,617 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Celestica by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,372,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,438,000 after purchasing an additional 425,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Celestica by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 731,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 392,482 shares during the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

