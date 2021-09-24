Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.32

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.32 and traded as low as $0.97. Cellectar Biosciences shares last traded at $0.98, with a volume of 374,155 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CLRB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.63.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). Equities analysts forecast that Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 7,530 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 10,715 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 221.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 16,413 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 181.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 20.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Cellectar BioSciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detects tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

