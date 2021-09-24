Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cementos Pacasmayo is a cement company engaged in the distribution and selling of cement and cement-related materials, such as concrete blocks and ready-mix concrete in the North region of Peru. The Company also produces and sells quicklime for use in mining. Cementos Pacasmayo is based in Santiago de Surco, Peru. “

Get Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. alerts:

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $473.89 million, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.83. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a 52 week low of $5.32 and a 52 week high of $9.55.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The construction company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $116.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.75 million. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 8.55%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA engages in the production and market of cement, quicklime, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete, and Blocks; Construction Supplies; Quicklime; and Other. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (CPAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.