Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Stock Holdings Raised by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,163 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 13,006 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 56,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 8,125 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $781,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 45,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCS opened at $64.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.27 and a 200-day moving average of $67.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.95. Century Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.23 and a twelve month high of $83.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 27.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.65%.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $6,487,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Century Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

