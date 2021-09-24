Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) CEO William F. Feehery Sells 75,000 Shares

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total transaction of $2,727,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CERT opened at $36.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.73. Certara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $41.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.69 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Certara during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Certara by 80,750.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Certara in the second quarter worth $78,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Certara in the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Certara by 131.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CERT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

