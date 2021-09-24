Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Position Boosted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,745 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Certara were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Certara during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Certara by 131.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Certara during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Certara by 1,297.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Certara during the first quarter worth about $197,000. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 7,252,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $188,568,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $85,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 350,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,941,145.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,688,418 shares of company stock valued at $619,839,737 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT opened at $36.03 on Friday. Certara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $41.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -112.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.73.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.69 million. Analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CERT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

