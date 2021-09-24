CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,523 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $5,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of CGI by 100.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of CGI by 19.4% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GIB. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CGI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.17.

CGI stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.91. The stock had a trading volume of 454 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,253. CGI Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.58 and a 52-week high of $93.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. CGI had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 19.58%. On average, equities analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGI Company Profile

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

