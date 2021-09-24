CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$127.22.

GIB.A has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$113.26 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 25th.

Shares of TSE:GIB.A opened at C$115.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$113.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$109.89. The firm has a market cap of C$28.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.30. CGI has a twelve month low of C$80.29 and a twelve month high of C$116.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.71.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

