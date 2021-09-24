Chalice Brands (OTCMKTS:GLDFF) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Chalice Brands Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GLDFF) fell 7.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.59. 23,762 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 165,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.55.

About Chalice Brands (OTCMKTS:GLDFF)

Chalice Brands Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis oil and flower products in the United States. The company provides distillate vaporizer cartridges, ethanol extract products, and fruit chew blast products. It offers its products under the Private Stash, Jackpot, Chalice, Golden, RXO, and Elysium Fields brands.

