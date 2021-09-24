Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Shares Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 116,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 35.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 24.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 9.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 250,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 11.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CKPT opened at $3.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.56. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $5.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.91.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.27 million. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.46% and a negative net margin of 11,080.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio include CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

