Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Trading Down 4.7%

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)’s stock price traded down 4.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $69.79 and last traded at $70.00. 44,986 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,358,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Chewy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Chewy from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Chewy in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Chewy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chewy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.14.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,441.00, a P/E/G ratio of 51.08 and a beta of 0.09.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,988,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $889,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 31,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,668,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,853 shares of company stock worth $3,819,090. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Rivers Group acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the second quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 297,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,196,000 after buying an additional 6,243 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 33.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 218,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,443,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 294.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 18,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 758.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,803,000 after buying an additional 102,240 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

