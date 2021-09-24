China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Eastern is involved in the Transportation Industry, and is the primary air carrier serving Shanghai, China’s eastern gateway. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of China Eastern Airlines from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, China Eastern Airlines currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of China Eastern Airlines stock opened at $19.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.30. China Eastern Airlines has a 1-year low of $17.37 and a 1-year high of $26.19. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.35.

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter. China Eastern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that China Eastern Airlines will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in China Eastern Airlines by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,891 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in China Eastern Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in China Eastern Airlines by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 61,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 14,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in China Eastern Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $369,000. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About China Eastern Airlines

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

