Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after buying an additional 13,733 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 436,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,869,000 after buying an additional 18,892 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter worth $2,133,000. Institutional investors own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

CHH opened at $126.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.75 and a 200-day moving average of $116.36. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.59 and a 52-week high of $126.75. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 54.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 683.02% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $278.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.86 million. On average, research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

In related news, insider Elizabeth A. Redmond sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total transaction of $402,938.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,384.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John P. Tague sold 2,220 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total value of $267,998.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,257.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,290 shares of company stock worth $1,342,062. 21.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.