Chronologic (DAY) Price Reaches $0.17 on Top Exchanges

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Chronologic has a total market cap of $205,308.02 and $1.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chronologic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000398 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Chronologic has traded down 12.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00053521 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.49 or 0.00124404 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00012138 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00043758 BTC.

Chronologic is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,400,419 coins and its circulating supply is 1,222,539 coins. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

