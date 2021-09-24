Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 381,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,609 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Chubb were worth $60,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CB. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 444.4% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.06.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total transaction of $1,328,749.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 726,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,431,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,188 shares of company stock valued at $10,920,772 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CB stock opened at $177.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.67. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $111.93 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The company has a market capitalization of $77.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

