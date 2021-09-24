CIBC Trims RIV Capital (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Target Price to C$2.25

RIV Capital (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CNPOF opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average is $1.55. RIV Capital has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $2.92.

RIV Capital Company Profile

RIV Capital, Inc is an investment and operating platform structured to pursue opportunities in the global cannabis sector. It identifies strategic counterparties seeking financial and/or operating support. The company has developed an investment ecosystem of complementary cannabis operating companies that represent various segments of the value chain across the emerging cannabis sector.

