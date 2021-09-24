Cigna Investments Inc. New Buys New Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 70.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 11,347 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,240,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 136,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,119,000 after acquiring an additional 25,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $136,542.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $441,797.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,017,497.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,709 shares of company stock worth $6,612,775. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on THC shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.84 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.40.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $72.67 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $76.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.85 and its 200 day moving average is $64.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 2.58.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

