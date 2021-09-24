Cigna Investments Inc. New Cuts Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 101.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 161.2% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,338 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $18.63 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Several analysts have weighed in on HBI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

