Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $216,000 Stock Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 200.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total transaction of $295,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,665 shares of company stock worth $862,324. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ALK opened at $59.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.39. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.83 and a 12 month high of $74.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.54) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALK shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.70.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

