Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $228,000 Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,292 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 10,976.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 267.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on PBCT. Zacks Investment Research lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, People’s United Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.79.

PBCT stock opened at $16.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.22. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $19.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.04 and a 200-day moving average of $17.34.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.60 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 30.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 57.48%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

