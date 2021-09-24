Cigna Investments Inc. New Lowers Stock Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in PVH were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PVH by 8.7% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,768,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $835,827,000 after purchasing an additional 618,798 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in PVH during the first quarter valued at $590,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in PVH by 12.7% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 933,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,641,000 after purchasing an additional 105,320 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in PVH by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 8.4% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,561 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 5,572 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total value of $676,273.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $16,696,894.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 156,864 shares of company stock valued at $18,833,155. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVH opened at $111.70 on Friday. PVH Corp. has a 1-year low of $57.35 and a 1-year high of $121.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. PVH had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of PVH from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PVH from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. raised their price target on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PVH from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PVH from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.58.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

