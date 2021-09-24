Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 300 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 12.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Hill-Rom by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,118,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $234,063,000 after acquiring an additional 458,016 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Hill-Rom in the 1st quarter valued at $30,920,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hill-Rom by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,553,979 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $724,084,000 after buying an additional 224,213 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Hill-Rom in the 1st quarter valued at $22,475,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Hill-Rom in the 1st quarter valued at $19,171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on HRC shares. KeyCorp lowered Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.67.

In related news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 8,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

HRC stock opened at $150.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.50 and its 200-day moving average is $120.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.35 and a beta of 0.60. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.76 and a twelve month high of $152.37.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.33 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is presently 17.36%.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

