Cigna Investments Inc. New Takes $208,000 Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Olin by 15.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 570,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,645,000 after purchasing an additional 75,635 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the first quarter valued at about $7,313,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Olin by 171.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 34,490 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 360,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 21,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OLN. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Olin in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Olin in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Olin from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.47.

Shares of OLN stock opened at $49.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.36, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.84 and its 200 day moving average is $44.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $52.01.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 28.77%. Olin’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Olin’s payout ratio is -59.26%.

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $1,778,768.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $148,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

