Cigna Investments Inc. New Takes Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,025 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 30.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DELL. OTR Global upgraded Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.53.

NYSE:DELL opened at $102.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.88 and a twelve month high of $105.23.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 88.70% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $26,893,891.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 85,917 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.42, for a total value of $8,627,785.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,958,955 shares of company stock worth $193,691,190 over the last three months. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

