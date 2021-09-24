Cigna Investments Inc. New Takes Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FOXF. FMR LLC increased its stake in Fox Factory by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,306,000 after buying an additional 91,213 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fox Factory by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fox Factory during the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Fox Factory by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Fox Factory by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.01, for a total transaction of $78,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $141,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,711 shares of company stock valued at $266,875 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FOXF opened at $154.26 on Friday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $69.95 and a fifty-two week high of $172.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.83. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 24.12%. Research analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

