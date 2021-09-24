Citigroup Inc. Acquires 108,922 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 108,922 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Old Republic International worth $6,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORI. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 10,090 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,801,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,388,000 after purchasing an additional 40,903 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Old Republic International by 71.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 77,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 32,279 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the first quarter valued at about $1,052,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in Old Republic International by 2.2% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,378,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,257,000 after buying an additional 50,561 shares in the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ORI opened at $23.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $26.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.84.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 17.77%. Research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORI. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Old Republic International in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

In related news, Director Aldo C. Zucaro sold 107,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $2,861,456.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,320,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,094,718.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Rande Keith Yeager sold 267,500 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $7,011,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 97,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,259.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,350 shares of company stock worth $60,684 and sold 578,820 shares worth $15,262,617. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

