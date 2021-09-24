Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stock Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,091 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $6,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 10,677.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,584,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,700,000 after buying an additional 1,569,519 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in DaVita by 276.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 510,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,047,000 after purchasing an additional 374,996 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in DaVita by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,402,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,184,000 after purchasing an additional 292,443 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DaVita by 203.1% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 426,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,938,000 after purchasing an additional 285,644 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in DaVita by 1,018.8% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 202,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,862,000 after purchasing an additional 184,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

DVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on DaVita in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $146.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.83.

NYSE DVA opened at $122.10 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.85 and a 12 month high of $136.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.18. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 61.00%. As a group, analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $48,577.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,560,518.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total transaction of $104,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,410.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,915 shares of company stock worth $5,113,533. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

