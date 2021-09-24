Citigroup Inc. Raises Holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 1,097.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 670,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 614,865 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $6,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 1,727,565.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,359,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,048,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359,430 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in United Microelectronics by 27,223.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,382,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,034,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362,784 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,318 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 131.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,385,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,619,000 after buying an additional 785,567 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in United Microelectronics by 570.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 916,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after acquiring an additional 779,926 shares in the last quarter. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UMC opened at $11.87 on Friday. United Microelectronics Co. has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $12.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.82. The company has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2854 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 21st. This is a positive change from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.38%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UMC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut United Microelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.40 to $7.30 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.15.

United Microelectronics Profile

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

