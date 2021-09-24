Citigroup Inc. Sells 7,205 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,205 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $7,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 479.4% in the second quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 37,451 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 23.7% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 130,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,768,000 after purchasing an additional 25,019 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 6.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $86.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.95. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.64 and a 12 month high of $115.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 30.44%. The firm had revenue of $201.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LOPE. TheStreet cut Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grand Canyon Education has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

