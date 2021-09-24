Citigroup Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Ultra Electronics (OTCMKTS:UEHPY)

Ultra Electronics (OTCMKTS:UEHPY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by Citigroup in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Monday, July 19th. Investec lowered Ultra Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.39 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.39.

UEHPY remained flat at $$22.19 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.56. Ultra Electronics has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $22.81.

Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc engages in design, development, and manufacture of electronic and software technologies for defense, security, transport, and energy applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Infrastructure, Communications & Security, and Maritime & Land. The Aerospace & Infrastructure segment provides solutions to the aerospace, rail, energy, and nuclear markets.

