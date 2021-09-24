Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Earns “Buy” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

CLSD has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital upped their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearside Biomedical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.85.

Clearside Biomedical stock opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.41 million, a PE ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 1.55. Clearside Biomedical has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $7.73.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.74 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 172.83% and a negative net margin of 540.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 99,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $701,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,529,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,920,705.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 321,488 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,836 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

