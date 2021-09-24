Clover Co. Limited (ASX:CLV) Plans Final Dividend of $0.01

Clover Co. Limited (ASX:CLV) declared a final dividend on Friday, September 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, October 24th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.28, a current ratio of 6.98 and a quick ratio of 2.91.
About Clover
