Clover Co. Limited (ASX:CLV) Plans Final Dividend of $0.01

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2021

Clover Co. Limited (ASX:CLV) declared a final dividend on Friday, September 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, October 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.28, a current ratio of 6.98 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

About Clover

Clover Corporation Limited refines and sells natural oils in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company is also involved in the production of encapsulated powders; and research and product development of functional food and infant nutrition ingredients. It offers Nu-Mega Hi docosahexaenoic acid tuna oils for use in infant formula and pharmaceutical products; Ocean Gold refined tuna oils; Nu-Mega Driphorm powders that are used in a range of infant formula, follow-on formula, growing up milks, and food applications; and Nu-Mega Driphorm HA for non-dairy applications.

Dividend History for Clover (ASX:CLV)

