Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 698.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 831,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 727,459 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.47% of Cognex worth $69,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 5.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,038 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 18.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 2.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 671,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $55,731,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the first quarter valued at about $1,569,000. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.29.

In other Cognex news, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,525,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $2,592,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 337,262 shares in the company, valued at $29,142,809.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CGNX traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.76. 8,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,799. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $59.86 and a one year high of $101.82. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.10 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.11.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $269.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.11 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

