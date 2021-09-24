Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $32.00. Wedbush currently has an in-line rating on the stock. Cognyte Software traded as low as $22.09 and last traded at $22.24, with a volume of 40371 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.63.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CGNT. William Blair started coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.33 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognyte Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.89.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,647,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $408,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,400,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 21.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.85.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.55 million. Cognyte Software’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognyte Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

