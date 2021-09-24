Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $23.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceuticals for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory and skin related disorders. The Company’s product candidate consists of COL-195, COL-196, COL-171, COL-003 and COL-172 which are in different clinical trial. It developed a formulation platform technology, DETERx, for the treatment of chronic pain. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is based in CUMBERLAND, United States. “

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on COLL. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $20.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.71. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $17.24 and a 1-year high of $26.91. The company has a market cap of $725.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.89.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 32.73%. The company had revenue of $82.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.29 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 136,078 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $277,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 973,311 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,009,000 after acquiring an additional 42,286 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $798,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 98,309.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,825 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 10,814 shares during the period.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.